Timberwolves deal Rubio on draft night without draft picks

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells the AP that the Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring veteran guard Ricky Rubio in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland is sending guard Taurean Prince, cash and a second-round pick in 2022 for the 30-year-old Rubio. The deal is happening as Rubio is in Tokyo playing on Spain’s Olympic team. The Minnesota Timberwolves were non-participants in the NBA draft for their first time in their 33-year history. Both of their picks went to Golden State in completion of the 2020 trade that landed D’Angelo Russell and sent Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors. One draft note, Minnesota native and former Minnehaha Academy star Jalen Suggs went in the #5 overall pick in draft to the Orlando Magic. Former Minneapolis standout Jericho Sims was drafted in the second round, #58 overall by the New York Knicks.