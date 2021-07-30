Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

All you need to know about Sixers rookie Jaden Springer

By Sean Barnard
phillysportsnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may not have been the homerun move that Sixers fans were hoping for, but the Sixers improved by adding Jaden Springer with the 28th overall pick. The 18-year-old shows some bright long-term potential and is a 6’4 combo guard with an impressive 6’8 wingspan. The Tennesse product averaged 12 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.2 steals in his 25.9 minutes per game this season. Springer has a ton of long-term potential and could prove to be an effective backcourt partner to Tyrese Maxey, but may not be the immediate impact the Sixers were in search of.

phillysportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jaden Springer
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Jared Butler
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Espn#Espnnba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

Tobias Harris Welcomes Tennessee's Jaden Springer to Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has a history of trading first-round picks in exchange for veteran players that can help a team on day one to avoid banking on the upside and unknowns a rookie draft pick might bring. Last season, Morey kept Philly's first-round pick and...
NBAlibertyballers.com

Sixers select Jaden Springer with 28th overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft

Coming into this draft, it was widely expected and reported that the Sixers were going to deal their first-round pick for some veteran help. In somewhat shocking fashion, the Sixers opted to keep their 28th overall pick and use it on Tennessee guard Jaden Springer. This draft was completely bonkers...
NBADelaware County Daily Times

NBA Draft: Sixers take Tennessee guard Jaden Springer in first round

PHILADELPHIA — Unable to redefine their franchise before the NBA Draft Thursday, the 76ers settled for using their first-round pick on 6-4 guard Jaden Springer from the University of Tennessee. In a departure from their last two top picks –, Matisse Thybulle in 2019 and Tyrese Maxey in 2020 –...
NBAYardbarker

Daryl Morey Chose Jaden Springer's Potential With Sixers Over Other Trade Offers

Leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers' first selection came late in the first round. With the 28th overall pick at their disposal, it was unclear if the Sixers would hold onto the selection and snag a new rookie or sell the pick off in a package for a veteran player who might have a chance to contribute to the team right away.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Draft: Jaden Springer could become Sixers’ sixth-man

On the surface, it looks a bit curious. The Philadelphia 76ers took another one-and-done guard in the NBA Draft. What’s so unique about Tennessee basketball backcourt scorer Jaden Springer, who went to Philly as the 28th overall pick, that Shake Milton doesn’t already bring to the table?. Well, there’s one...
NBAphillysportsnetwork.com

Jaden Springer hoping to provide the Sixers with instant physicality

Having selecting Jaden Springer with the 28th overall pick, the Sixers clearly showed to have high hopes for a guy that was not expected to be on the board at that spot. The rookie spoke with the media today in his introductory press conference and give a glimpse into his potential fit with the team:
NBANBA

Quick Facts | Jaden Springer

With the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jaden Springer. As one of the youngest prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft, Springer brings two-way talent, defensive intensity, and plenty of potential to the 76ers. Get to know the newest Sixer a bit better…. Springer was...
NBAphillyvoice.com

Highlights, scouting reports and more on Sixers first-round pick Jaden Springer

If you're here to read about Sixers draft pick Jaden Springer, I can only assume you don't find my initial take on Springer credible enough. What an outrage! But it's quite fair if you'd prefer to get takes from people who scout guys for a living, rather than writers like me who squeeze it in between the 82-game grind of the NBA regular season.
NBANBC Sports

Sixers sign 1st-rounder Springer to his rookie contract

Jaden Springer is officially under contract with the Sixers. The 28th pick in this year's draft signed his rookie deal Wednesday, the team announced. It's usually a formality that non-stash first-round selections will sign with the team that drafted them. Players can sign for between 80 percent and 120 percent of the rookie scale value.
NBAburlingtoncountytimes.com

How Sixers' pick Jaden Springer would benefit from what amounts to a redshirt NBA rookie year

Jaden Springer is an intriguing but relatively raw pro prospect. Springer hit .435 of his 3-pointers for Tennessee last season, scored a career-high 30 points on 9-for-11 shooting in a victory over Georgia, was a reliable on-the-ball defender and became the Volunteers’ first one-and-done NBA player since Tobias Harris in 2011. He has the makings of a quality 3-and-D guy.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up About The Dallas Mavericks And Luka Doncic: "I Was Out Of The Pick And Rolls, The Ball Didn't Go Through Me At All."

Kristaps Porzingis finished a tough season with the Dallas Mavericks, starring in controversies mainly with teammate Luka Doncic. These two are expected to be the team leaders, but their personalities make things difficult, reportedly creating a rift between them. The Mavs made some significant changes this offseason, parting ways with...
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Earl?

UNDOUBTEDLY, Russell Westbrook will go down as one of the greatest point guards to have played in the NBA. Despite a resume that includes nine All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVPs and a regular-season MVP, Westbrook has never won an NBA Championship, but that may change this upcoming season. Who...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Hornets sign-and-trade features Jarrett Allen

What the Cleveland Cavaliers do this offseason could have drastic implications on not only their future, but the rest of the NBA for the foreseeable future as well. It sounds crazy to believe, but the Cavaliers actually hold a lot of weight over numerous teams this offseason. Having the 3rd...

Comments / 0

Community Policy