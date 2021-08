Part 75 of our series, “Resilience and Renaissance: Newport, Kentucky, 1795-2020.”. The Salem Methodist Episcopal Church at Eighth and York Streets in Newport was the home of a German Methodist congregation in Newport that was formed in 1848. Noted for its Gothic Revival architecture, it was designed by the well-known architect Samuel Hannaford. The congregation belonged to the Central German Conference of the Methodist church whose origins go back to the missionary efforts in the 1830s of Rev. Wilhelm Nast (1807-99), the founding father of German Methodism in America.