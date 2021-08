US B2B comms company has delivered on its promise to dispose of non-core assets by selling its LatAm operations to hedge fund Stonepeak. A couple of weeks ago Lumen said it wanted to raise money by refocusing on its core business, both in terms of market segment and geography. Disposing of its LatAm business certainly ticks the latter box but what it’s selling does seem to include a fair bit of business comms. Of course all this talk core competence could just be a cover for needing to raise some cash and retrofitting the rationale for doing so.