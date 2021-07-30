Flash Flood Watch issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-30 14:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Tohono O`odham Nation and Western Pima County. * Through late tonight. * Additional showers and thunderstorms, some with very heavy downpours, will be likely through tonight. Therefore, there will be an increased threat of flash flooding. Larger washes such as the Vamori and San Simon may experience high flows due to local runoff from heavy rains.alerts.weather.gov
