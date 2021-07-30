Stanford's Ziaire Williams heading to Grizzlies at No. 10

Last week was a very active one for the Memphis Grizzlies. Trades both before the 2021 NBA Draft and on draft night itself kept the franchise in the headlines. First the team unofficially said goodbye to one of the best Grizzlies players over the last two seasons in Jonas Valanciunas, taking on another big that’s less offensively skilled but better defensively in Steven Adams plus a guard that likely won’t play for Memphis in Eric Bledsoe. This was all done with the idea of moving up in the draft in mind- swapping 17 and 51 with New Orleans for 10, 40, and a 2022 1st from the Lakers. Then, the Grizzlies (after selecting Ziaire Williams at #10) traded up again, bringing Santi Aldama to Memphis after a trade with the Utah Jazz for the #30 overall selection.