Stanford's Ziaire Williams heading to Grizzlies at No. 10

By PHIL STUKENBORG Associated Press
Fox5 KVVU
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies picked up Stanford forward Ziaire Williams in the first round of the NBA draft Thursday night through a draft-week deal that gave them the No. 10 overall selection. The New Orleans Pelicans made the selection for the Grizzlies under a deal that won’t...

www.fox5vegas.com

NBAPosted by
FanSided

Every player the Memphis Grizzlies acquired on 2021 NBA Draft day

The Memphis Grizzlies had a busy day and in typical Grizz fashion — they didn’t give fans the simple 2021 NBA Draft that everybody was looking for. Rather than trade deeper into the top ten in this year’s draft, the Grizzlies did the unexpected and stayed at the 10th spot. They followed this by trading up to the 30th spot, the same pick that saw them draft Desmond Bane a year ago.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies take Ziaire Williams with 10th NBA draft pick from Pelicans trade

The Memphis Grizzlies have cashed in on the NBA draft pick they just acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans, taking Ziaire Williams with the 10th overall selection. The Stanford cardinal is a tantalizing prospect for the Grizzlies to plug in alongside Ja Morant. Standing at 6-foot-9 and at just 19-years-old, his ceiling is immense and could turn into a big wing menace in Memphis.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks select Ziaire Williams in updated ESPN mock

ESPN released another mock for the 2021 NBA Draft Monday afternoon ahead of Thursday’s festivities. This comes on the heels of a Monday afternoon trade between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies that, among many other things, resulted in the two clubs swapping first round picks in this week’s draft. In this installment, Jonathan Givony mocked the Atlanta Hawks to select Ziaire Williams, a wing out of Stanford:
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Should the Memphis Grizzlies consider signing Hamidou Diallo?

The Memphis Grizzlies don’t have an excess of options this year in free agency. With a full roster and limited cap space, they’re restricted to three options: make no changes, sign an unproven player, or sign an aging veteran. An inevitable trade involving Eric Gordon could open things right up...
BasketballNBA

Ziaire Williams: 2021 Draft Prospect

Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honorable mention...Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year top-10 finalist...Naismith and Wooden Trophy watch lists...Preseason All-Pac-12 first team...Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (Jan. 11)...Pac-12 Freshman of the Week (Dec. 21)...Appeared in 20 games with 14 starts, averaged 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game...Ranks eighth all-time at Stanford in points per game by a freshman and sixth in free throw percentage (79.6)...Posted second triple-double in program history with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against Washington (Jan. 7). First triple-double in Stanford history using assists as one of the categories...Scored a career-best 19 points in Stanford’s opening victory over Alabama in the Maui Invitational (Nov. 30, Asheville, N.C.). Finished in double figures 12 times.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NY Knicks Draft: A scout and non-believer talk Ziaire Williams

Ahead of the NY Knicks draft, Part II of the “Scout and a Non-Believer” series will be discussing Ziaire Williams, the long, multi-talented forward from Stanford who’s among the most intriguing prospects in a draft full of them. My skepticism, for lack of a better word, is nothing like my...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Should the San Antonio Spurs trade down for Ziaire Williams?

There are rumors swirling that the San Antonio Spurs are interested in moving back into the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft for the right price. Should they jump at the opportunity, one option to consider is Stanford's Ziaire Williams. Ziaire is coming off a nightmare-ish season both on...
NBAchatsports.com

Orlando Magic 2021 NBA Draft Preview: Ziaire Williams could be a late round steal

Ziaire Williams entered college as one of the top prospects but he slipped as he struggled to settle in. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports. Ziaire Williams went to Stanford his freshman year as the highest-rated recruit in the program’s history. He was once a consensus lottery pick, often being mentioned in the top 10. But from his first days in Palo Alto to now, the 6-foot-9 forward has seen his draft stock take a hit.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Memphis Grizzlies 2021 NBA Free Agency Primer

Last week was a very active one for the Memphis Grizzlies. Trades both before the 2021 NBA Draft and on draft night itself kept the franchise in the headlines. First the team unofficially said goodbye to one of the best Grizzlies players over the last two seasons in Jonas Valanciunas, taking on another big that’s less offensively skilled but better defensively in Steven Adams plus a guard that likely won’t play for Memphis in Eric Bledsoe. This was all done with the idea of moving up in the draft in mind- swapping 17 and 51 with New Orleans for 10, 40, and a 2022 1st from the Lakers. Then, the Grizzlies (after selecting Ziaire Williams at #10) traded up again, bringing Santi Aldama to Memphis after a trade with the Utah Jazz for the #30 overall selection.
NBAtheScore

Ziaire Williams: Facing 'Uncle' LeBron is 'going to be a crazy night'

Memphis Grizzlies first-round pick Ziaire Williams was teammates with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon High School and will now be playing against his father, LeBron James, in the NBA. When asked about the prospect of facing the Los Angeles Lakers star, whom he knows as "Uncle LeBron," Williams said he...
NBABleacher Report

Ziaire Williams' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pelicans Roster

The New Orleans Pelicans have selected Stanford star Ziaire Williams with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Ziaire Williams. Position: SG/SF. Height: 6'9" Pro Comparison: Cam Reddish. Scouting Report: Williams' size, shooting stroke, ball skills and defensive tools...

