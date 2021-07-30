Stanford's Ziaire Williams heading to Grizzlies at No. 10

Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honorable mention...Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year top-10 finalist...Naismith and Wooden Trophy watch lists...Preseason All-Pac-12 first team...Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (Jan. 11)...Pac-12 Freshman of the Week (Dec. 21)...Appeared in 20 games with 14 starts, averaged 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game...Ranks eighth all-time at Stanford in points per game by a freshman and sixth in free throw percentage (79.6)...Posted second triple-double in program history with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against Washington (Jan. 7). First triple-double in Stanford history using assists as one of the categories...Scored a career-best 19 points in Stanford’s opening victory over Alabama in the Maui Invitational (Nov. 30, Asheville, N.C.). Finished in double figures 12 times.
