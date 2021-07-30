Individualism, not collectivism, makes us altruistic and happy, by Andreas Kluth

In China in the 1960’s a man named Mao Tse-tung told young people in China that the nation had suffered because of the “rich landowners,” the “bourgeois capitalists.” Those words were used to put a target on the back of any who owned anything. Literally. If they were prospering, and you were poor, then it was unfair, and action was required. He organized the youth into groups called the Red Guards to bring about social justice. They were empowered to take any action they wanted against the adults around them. So, they destroyed or stole their property and put them on public platforms to be beaten with sticks. They created a humiliating punishment called “the airplane” in which the tortured soul’s arms were pulled straight behind the body like swept jet wings, and then they took clippers and cut their hair off to the scalp with a viciousness that left the victim bloodied. In August and September 1966, there were a reported 1,772 people murdered by the Red Guards in Beijing alone.