Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Individualism, not collectivism, makes us altruistic and happy, by Andreas Kluth

By Andreas Kluth Bloomberg News
Atlantic City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndividualism is good, collectivism is bad. That’s what I first concluded as a teenager after reading Friedrich Hayek’s seminal treatise, “The Road to Serfdom.” Every life experience since then has confirmed my hunch. That makes it all the more irritating when opponents of individualism, out of ignorance or bad faith, keep distorting what it is.

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Friedrich Hayek
Person
Rebecca Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectivism#Kidneys#Communism#Market Economics#Georgetown University#Harvard#Dutch#The Good Samaritan#The Catholic Church#Western Europeans#Catholic#Protestant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
Country
China
Related
Societycitizensjournal.us

Will Americans Follow Europeans In Their Demand For Individual Liberty And Freedom?

Europeans are saying enough is enough, we are individuals and demand individual liberty. Since the 18th century, many in Europe, and yes elsewhere in the world, fled their native countries to immigrate to the United States. These people uprooted their families and left all that was familiar to go to a place where they would be strangers in everything except their desire to live their lives free from the tyranny of government. This trend continued, yes, even grew, throughout the 19th and 20th centuries.
Societytennesseestar.com

Commentary: The Elites’ Abuse of Average Americans

When I went to pick up my laundry last week, one of the employees, who had just finished folding my clothes, began weeping. “This is the last load I’ll ever do here,” she said in a choked voice. “They’re letting us all go.”. That one little stifled sob described more...
Religiontennesseestar.com

‘Communism Taking Root in America,’ Critical Race Theory Foe Warns

About 350 concerned residents crowded into a church in Georgetown, Delaware, on Thursday evening to hear from a panel of experts about critical race theory—one of whom likened its spread throughout American culture to Mao Zedong’s communist Cultural Revolution in China. “Today, communism is taking root in America,” speaker Xi...
EducationWashington Examiner

Does equality make people happy?

Many politicians, journalists, and academics are obsessed with inequality. And they usually take it for granted that more equality equals more happiness. But does it? Jonathan Kelley and M.D.R. Evans of the University of Nevada took it upon themselves to investigate this question in a large-scale study published a few years ago. Their pool of data was remarkably extensive and included 169 representative surveys from 68 nations, in which a total of 211,578 people were surveyed.
ReligionLeavenworth Times

LETTER: America as a republic

America was founded as a republic. Most citizens want to keep our constitutional republic as framed by our founding fathers in 1776. Parents and grandparents don’t want the leftists and Democratic socialists rewriting our history for their 1619 Project now headed to our government schools. University professors have promoted communism for decades. Parents slept.
EntertainmentPosted by
Deseret News

Opinion: Finding truth in a world of fiction

The confusion and cacophony of conflicting opinions that you see around you today has had a deep effect on all of you. It’s natural that it would. Americans disagree dramatically on an amazingly broad range of questions, including many of the most important ones. Is climate change an urgent threat...
Societycitizensjournal.us

The Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution Revisited

In China in the 1960’s a man named Mao Tse-tung told young people in China that the nation had suffered because of the “rich landowners,” the “bourgeois capitalists.” Those words were used to put a target on the back of any who owned anything. Literally. If they were prospering, and you were poor, then it was unfair, and action was required. He organized the youth into groups called the Red Guards to bring about social justice. They were empowered to take any action they wanted against the adults around them. So, they destroyed or stole their property and put them on public platforms to be beaten with sticks. They created a humiliating punishment called “the airplane” in which the tortured soul’s arms were pulled straight behind the body like swept jet wings, and then they took clippers and cut their hair off to the scalp with a viciousness that left the victim bloodied. In August and September 1966, there were a reported 1,772 people murdered by the Red Guards in Beijing alone.
Economyraleighnews.net

People are selfish with masses and generous with individual

Zurich [Switzerland], August 3 (ANI): The general public in recent years has steadily lost their confidence in economic authorities, financial institutions, and particularly corporate managers. They think that economic actors will go to any length for-profits, which includes harming fellow human beings and large groups. Yet, modern behavioural economics and...
PoliticsNew York Post

Immigrants like me have to reject the new America-hatred

Tuesday is my America-versary. Every year on July 20th, my family commemorates the day my mother and I arrived in America. My father and grandmother had arrived a couple of years earlier. We got out. We are free. We celebrate. We will toast our luck and declare: The United States...
MilitaryWashington Post

I’m a reenactor. Critical race theory helps me bring U.S. history, good and bad, to life.

Michael A. Schaffner is working on a history of the 2nd Regiment, United States Colored Infantry, raised in Arlington in 1863. I’m a historical reenactor. As such, I portray soldiers from various of the United States’ past conflicts, including the American Revolution and the War of 1812. On a recent weekend, I participated in a “living history” at a historical site in Maryland. The event was a delight for several reasons, including the fact that I got to reunite with friends I hadn’t seen in a year and a half, all of us kept away from one another by the pandemic.
Religionpenncapital-star.com

What a Novel Can Teach Us about Religion in America | Bruce Ledewitz

A novel can capture a moment in a culture. The Startup Wife, by Tahmima Anam, perfectly captures the collapse of churchgoing in American life on the eve of the pandemic. This is the America where less than a majority report membership in any religious institution and where only around a third of Americans respond that they attend religious activities once a week. And actual membership and attendance are undoubtedly less than that.
ReligionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Fastest-Growing Group of American Evangelicals

In 2007, when Obe and Jacqueline Arellano were in their mid-20s, they moved from the suburbs of Chicago to Aurora, Illinois, with the dream of starting a church. They chose Aurora, a midsize city with about 200,000 residents, mostly because about 40 percent of its population is Latino. Obe, a first-generation Mexican American pastor, told me, “We sensed God wanted us there.” By 2010, the couple had “planted a church,” the Protestant term for starting a brand-new congregation. This summer, the Arellanos moved to Long Beach, California, to pastor at Light & Life Christian Fellowship, which has planted 20 churches in 20 years. Their story is at once singular and representative of national trends: Across the United States, more Latino pastors are founding churches than ever before, a trend that challenges conventional views of evangelicalism and could have massive implications for the future of American politics.
Religiondallassun.com

Is God the ultimate white 'supremacist

In the latest mental lapse from the left, religion is now claimed to be a white man's device to prevent the evolutionary story of mankind's connection to Africa from being revealed. Are we on the road to cancelling the Bible?. In any other period in American history, it would seem...
NFLDaily Commercial

From the Right: Critical race theory is a Marxist lie

It is apparent that no matter how many times socialism and communism fail there remains zealots who want the United States to embrace the failed policies of the old Soviet Union, Cuba, Nicaragua, Cambodia, China and North Korea. Accompanying their failures were the deaths of their own people on a massive scale. Under Stalin and Mao Zedong it is estimated that 75 to 100 million people died or were imprisoned during their tyrannical reign.
ReligionPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Understanding evangelicalism in America today

A precipitous decline in the number of Americans identifying as white evangelical was revealed in Public Religion Research Institute’s 2020 Census on American Religion. In 2006, almost a quarter of the American population identified as white evangelical, but only 14.5% the population does so today. Evangelical is an umbrella category...
EntertainmentIdaho State Journal

The American spirit

The winner of this year’s Utah National History Day Senior Performance was a sketch entitled “Axis Sally and Tokyo Rose: The Decrescendo of Propaganda.” The surprising insight of this performance was how World War II German and Japanese radio propagandists Sally and Rose so utterly failed at their missions. Their...

Comments / 2

Community Policy