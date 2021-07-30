Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

For What Will We Go to War With China?

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

In his final state of the nation speech Monday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte defended his refusal to confront China over Beijing's seizure and fortification of his country's islets in the South China Sea. "It will be a massacre if I go and fight a war now," said Duterte. "We are...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Senkaku Islands#State#Chinese#American#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Germany's pathetic China dock diplomacy

Germany wants the United States to believe that its new naval deployment, which began on Monday, is a show of support for Washington in the Indo-Pacific. In reality, that deployment is proving only Germany's increasingly pathetic submission to China. Berlin's official line is that the frigate Bayern's deployment proves that...
U.K.Washington Examiner

Britain kowtows to China in the South China Sea

They will not say that this was Boris Johnson's finest hour. The British prime minister, America's nominally closest ally, isn't really that close to America. That's the only credible assessment to make of Monday's ignominious departure of the country's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier strike group from the South China Sea. As I noted on July 23, there was great consequence in what the strike group did or did not do before departing those waters.
Politicskcbx.org

After Being Silent For Decades, Japan Now Speaks Up About Taiwan — And Angers China

SEOUL, South Korea — Japan is undergoing a remarkable shift in its stance on one of the most contentious issues in Asia: Taiwan. Mainland China and Taiwan split during a civil war in 1949, and Beijing has vowed to unify with the self-governing island — by force, if necessary. The Biden administration is counting on help from its allies, especially Japan, to deter such a move.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

The US cannot allow China to think it will abandon Taiwan

Speaking at Singapore’s International Institute for Strategic Studies, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently outlined U.S. interests and commitments in the Indo-Pacific theater. He implied the U.S. would assist Taiwan in resisting China’s coercive measures, saying we will continue to assist Taiwan’s military, uphold our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act, and that “we will not flinch” when our interests are threatened.
Foreign Policyhngn.com

China-Russia Ties Strengthen in Joint Military Drill to Combat Anti-Terrorism; America’s Joe Biden to Pursue Relationship With China

In August, Russian and Chinese soldiers will conduct a large-scale joint exercise, the latest in a series of gradually strengthening defense relations between Moscow and Beijing. Joint Military Exercise Between China and Russia. In a recently published article in The National Interest, Russia and China will conduct cooperative military exercises...
Militaryatlantanews.net

Concerns about China causes Philippines to restore U.S. bases

MANILA, Philippines: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has invited U.S. troops to return to bases the Americans only recently evacuated. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Philippines officials on Thursday to sign the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), allowing for the rotation of thousands of U.S. troops in the Philippines for war drills and exercises.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
UPI News

China, Russia may be losing patience with Iran

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- There are signs that China and Russia may be losing patience with Iran. As the theocratic regime's traditional backers, seen as bulwarks for the mullahs against Western sanctions, there are growing indications the two superpowers may be tiring of their Iranian friends. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were enthusiastic supporters of Barack Obama's deeply flawed nuclear deal with the Iranian regime. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was unilaterally shredded by President Donald Trump in 2018, when he imposed his "maximum pressure" campaign of super-tough sanctions on the mullahs.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Austin misses an opportunity in Singapore but scores big in Philippines

In his speech last week in Singapore on the security situation in Southeast Asia, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated the Biden administration’s emphasis on the need for multinational cooperation to meet the challenges from China and North Korea. “I’m here to represent a new American administration, but also to reaffirm...
Politicslawfareblog.com

The South China Sea Arbitration Award Five Years Later

Five years ago last month, in a landmark award, a United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) tribunal in The Hague struck down a slew of Chinese maritime claims—and actions in defense of those claims—in the South China Sea. The tribunal also ruled that China had violated the Philippines’ sovereign rights and freedoms.
Foreign PolicyMetro International

U.S., Indonesia commit to South China Sea defense in ‘strategic dialogue’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday the launch of a “strategic dialogue” with Indonesia, and Washington said the two countries committed to working together on issues that include defending freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. Meeting in Washington, Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minster...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

Philippine, US visiting troop pact in ‘full force again’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The 70-year-old defense alliance between Manila and Washington is back on track after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he would fully restore a key bilateral military pact following his meeting with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin in Manila, officials announced Friday.
Chinarealclearhistory.com

Mutiny Lights Fuse for China's Civil War

Facing a counter-attack from the Nationalists, the Communists decided to retreat towards the province of Guangdong to the south. Once there, they would try to take over the city of Guangzhou while spreading influence to the peasants and farms in that area. He Long strongly opposed this idea. He accurately pointed out that marching a thousand miles in the heat of summer would put a severe strain on the troops. He also pointed out that the popular support for the communists in Guangdong was merely a fraction of the huge peasantry support in Hunan. In the opinion of He Long, the new communist base should be established in the border region of Hunan. He suggested that in Hunan the communist troops would be easily resupplied and their troops strengthened by the enlistment of the local populace. However, He Long's suggestion was vetoed. Guangzhou was the target set by Comintern and, on August 3, the communist troops pulled out of Nanchang and began the march to Guangzhou. The communists would pay the ultimate price for their blunder during the Guangzhou Uprising. However, an insurrection in Hunan was not a success either.

Comments / 0

Community Policy