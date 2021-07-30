The Industry Summit 2021 Partners In Progress Honorees Revealed

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) today announced that its Board of Directors has named one of its independent directors, Peter N. Foss, as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 2, 2021. Scott Peters resigned effective August 2, 2021 as a director, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Effective August 2, 2021, the Lead Independent Director of the Board, W. Bradley Blair, II, was elected to be Chairman of the Board. Mr. Foss has stepped down as a member of the Audit, Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees of the Board, but has remained a member of the Board’s Investment Committee. Warren D. Fix, an independent director currently serving on the Board for Healthcare Trust of America, has replaced Mr. Foss as Chairman of the Board’s Compensation Committee.