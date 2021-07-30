Cancel
Altoona, PA

Curve hold on for win at home

Mirror
 5 days ago

Leading 6-0 through five innings, the Curve endured a mid-game collapse on Thursday night, allowing Harrisburg to tie the score. However, like so many other instances during the 2021 season, Altoona responded, as shortstop Connor Kaiser hit a game-winning solo home run in the eighth inning to give the Curve a 7-6 win at Peoples Natural Gas Field. With the result, Altoona has now strung together three-straight one-run victories to open its series against the Senators.

