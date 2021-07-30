Featherweight Multi-Sport Watches

"Getting into the Olympics doesn’t require staying up until three in the morning or avoiding spoilers until it airs in your time," says Zoe Haylock. "While many events aren’t live on television, the NBC Sports YouTube channel updates throughout the day, showcasing the best moments, top athletes, and strongest countries just hours after they perform in Tokyo. (For major athletes, they go up even sooner.) Most videos are super-cuts of the event or team, giving you a clean overview of a tense category and a front-row seat to domination. In single-athlete sports like gymnastics, videos are edited together so you watch all of their attempts at once, instead of having to find several tiny clips or scan through the entire competition. That way, you have all the context for a big win or a dramatic loss."