Team GB claim Olympic double in BMX racing as Shriever gets gold and Whyte silver

By Tumaini Carayol at Ariake Urban Sports Centre
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Team GB gold medallist Bethany Shriever and teammate Kye Whyte Photograph: Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images

Great Britain’s Bethany Shriever and Kye Whyte pulled off a stunning medal double in the BMX Racing on a stupendous morning for British cycling. Shriever won a dominant gold medal in the women’s race shortly after Whyte grabbed a silver medal in the men’s.

After an intense session of men’s and women’s semi-final and final heats, both Whyte and and Shriever survived a brutal day of racing in which two competitors were stretchered off the course in separate races to mark their spot in their respective finals. Whyte finished his final with a time of 39.167secs after establishing his position in second place and then rapidly closing the gap on the eventual winner, missing Niek Kimmann in gold medal spot by just 0.144secs.

Shriever took her place in the final after an extremely dominant set of semi-final runs. While most races on the day were closely contested, the Briton breezed through all three of her semi-finals by large distances and she had established herself as one of the superior women’s riders going into the final.

Once she arrived there, she repeated her form again under pressure, establishing a clear lead early on. She was tracked all the way by Mariana Pajon of Colombia but she maintained her composure and held on to take the gold medal with the time of 44.358secs, winning by just 0.090secs.

Whyte, who hails from Peckham in south London, remained on the side of the tracks to watch the women’s race and as Shriever dismounted from her bike, Whyte sprinted over to her and lifted her into the sky in their shared joy. However, in those first moments after her win she could barely move or even react. She had left every ounce of energy she had on the course.

