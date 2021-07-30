Futuristic Mobile Health Modules
The conceptual Tesla Module Rescue has been designed by Víctor Groten Rico as a disaster relief station that would work to offer support for those in developing nations in the event of an emergency. The mobile health camp module draws design inspiration from the namesake brand's vehicles, but is fully outfitted with all the essential components on the interior to take care of those affected by a disaster. The module would be powered by electricity harvested from the sun via a series of solar panels on the roof.www.trendhunter.com
