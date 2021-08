For me summer rolls are lockdown food - I made them for the first time (not my first time but first time in a long time) during lockdown for my boyfriend and we really enjoyed them! Then I taught my boyfriend how to make them because I am too lazy to cut all the vegetables into matchsticks, haha. I’m just joking, yes it takes a bit longer to cut it, but it is definitely worth it so please don’t be discouraged by this. Besides there is just a carrot and a cucumber to cut like that, so it is not that bad.