Come to the Cabaret at Center for the Arts at Kayenta!. Cabaret, one of the great Broadway musicals of all time, opens at Center For the Arts at Kayenta (CFAK) on November 12, 2021, and continues through November 21. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, this theatrical masterpiece welcomes theatergoers to the Kit Kat Klub in 1929 Berlin, where a mischievous Emcee invites everyone to join cabaret singer Sally Bowles and Cliff Bradshaw, an American writer searching for inspiration, in a world on the brink. This timeless classic features iconic songs such as “Maybe This Time,” “The Money Song,” “Willkommen” and “Cabaret.”

