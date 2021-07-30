18-year-old male shot in Jefferson Twp. overnight; Police investigating

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old male was taken to the hospital after being shot in Jefferson Township early Friday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us crews responded to a reported shooting in the 4900 block of Coulson Drive around 12:10 p.m.

When crews arrived they found one male laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the back.

According to dispatch’s records, medics took the male to Miami Valley Hospital for his injury, and is currently listed in stable condition.

While deputies were on the scene they discovered several rounds struck a nearby residence.

No other gunshot victims were located according to a press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch says police have no suspects at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more information.

