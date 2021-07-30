Cancel
Montgomery County, OH

18-year-old male shot in Jefferson Twp. overnight; Police investigating

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old male was taken to the hospital after being shot in Jefferson Township early Friday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us crews responded to a reported shooting in the 4900 block of Coulson Drive around 12:10 p.m.

When crews arrived they found one male laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the back.

>>Man shot in head over money dispute, suspect arrested in Columbus

According to dispatch’s records, medics took the male to Miami Valley Hospital for his injury, and is currently listed in stable condition.

While deputies were on the scene they discovered several rounds struck a nearby residence.

No other gunshot victims were located according to a press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch says police have no suspects at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more information.

