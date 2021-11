Stephen F Austin, the "Father of Texas," is a Texas History icon, and a pioneer who brought some of the first Anglo families to Mexican-Texas where he planted the seeds that would root and ultimately become the Lone Star State. An important place in that early story of Texas San Felipe de Austin State Historic Site because while the capitol city is named after Stephen F Austin, San Felipe is the place he called home. So today we're Road Trippin' to this important site to learn more about its role in laying the foundation for what we now call Texas. Don't miss the Grand Opening of their new exhibit Villa de Austin!

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO