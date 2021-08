I believe everything depends on ESPN goal primarily and SEC goal secondarily. At present, were Clemson and FSU to leave, ESPN would just be swapping money between properties with negligible, if any, overall revenue impact. The important point of your last sentence, in my opinion, hinges on "if they have the opportunity" and what in fact that opportunity really might be. While I may be proven wrong, I do not see either(FSU/Clemson or others) happening in the near term and, if it does, I doubt the new college landscape would bear much resemblance to what now exists.