I think it was a user comment on the Athletic. It said the long-term result of all this is going to be a 64-team single conference that, for administrative and scheduling reasons, will be split into four 16-team divisions. One will be focused on the Southeast, one on the Atlantic coast, one on the Great Lakes area, and one on the Pacific Coast and the Southwest. The writer didn't have a sense for what those groupings might be called, however.