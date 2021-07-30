Cancel
NBA

NBA Draft: Former Ranney star Scottie Lewis chosen by Charlotte Hornets

Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScottie Lewis speaks his mind, so it's no surprise he offered a blunt assessment of his game during June's NBA Draft Combine. “I’m not the greatest shooter, I’m not the greatest ball-handler, I’ve never been the greatest scorer, but I know exactly what I’m good at and I stick to those,” Lewis told reporters during an interview session. “The sooner you find your niche and pick your spots, you continuously grow and get better.”

Scottie Lewis drafted 56th overall

Scottie Lewis was taken 56th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Lewis' selection marks the first time the Florida Gators have had multiple players selected in the NBA Draft since Chandler Parsons and Vernon Macklin were both taken in the second round in 2011.
Charlotte Hornets Sign Arnoldas Kulboka and Scottie Lewis To Two-Way Contracts

August 3, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed both forward Arnoldas Kulboka and guard Scottie Lewis to two-way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. A 6-10 forward from Lithuania, Kulboka spent...
