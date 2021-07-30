Carbon Capture Through Smart Gardening
On our first trip after COVID to Minnesota to visit family, I had the pleasure of talking extensively with my nephew, Eric Mattson. Eric is a conservation technician at Wright Soil and Water Conservation District in Minnesota. For years, he has been planting 50-foot buffers of wild grasses to protect the boundaries of water sources to retain clean water and avoid erosion. He also ran a tree planting program last year where they planted 54,000 trees. Plus, he is a proponent of regenerative gardening and farming. All of these actions also promote carbon capture. We had a lot to discuss. What I learned was that even in my back yard on Cape Cod, I too can promote carbon capture to a great degree.www.capenews.net
