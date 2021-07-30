Cancel
Sandwich, MA

Library Board Welcomes New Chairman, Familiar Vice Chairwoman

By JAMIE L. COSTA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter retiring from the Washington Post, Robert T. Thomson knew he wanted to participate in local government, but he never thought he would be the chairman of a board or committee. But now, he’s exactly that. Mr. Thompson is the new chairman of the Sandwich Public Library’s Board of Trustees....

Dothan, ALwdhn.com

Who is Dothan’s new School Board Chairman?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Former Mayor Mike Schmitz has served as chairman since October 2017, he announced in June he would not be seeking re-election, so that opened the seat for a new board chairman. P. Scott Childers and Samuel Tew both ran for the chair and the results are...
Duxbury, MADuxbury Clipper

Board welcomes new beach admin

The Board of Selectmen welcomed Beach Operations Administrator Ryan Brown to its meeting last Monday and praised him for the work he’s done over the last four-plus months since he arrived. Recreation Director Gordon Cushing pointed out that beach operations transferred from the Duxbury Police Department to the Recreation Department...
Preston County, WVWVNews

Chamber welcomes new board members

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce has announced the addition of two new members to its board of directors, Brittany Metheny and Maggie DeWeirdt. With extensive leadership experience, the new board members will bring their expertise to assist the chamber in its mission to support and lead in the development, growth and improvement of chamber members and the business community.
Bucks County, PAtimespub.com

Historical Society welcomes new Vice President of Development, Gloria Pugliese

The Bucks County Historical Society (BCHS) has named Gloria Pugliese as Vice President of Development. The Vice President of Development provides leadership and management for the creation and implementation of short and long-term development plans to support the BCHS’s institutional mission-driven initiatives. This senior leadership position identifies, cultivates, solicits, and...
Liverpool, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool Public Library board welcomes new trustee

LIVERPOOL — The Liverpool Public Library Board of Trustees welcomed an enthusiastic new member during the meeting of Wednesday, July 14, in the Sargent Meeting Room. Dennis McLaughlin was sworn in for a one-year term after accepting an appointment to fill the position vacated when Donald MacLaughlin’s five-year term expired and he decided not to run again.
Valdosta, GAvaldostatoday.com

Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission and Arts Guild welcome new board members

The Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission (LVAC) and the Center for the Arts Guild (CAG) welcomed new board members at its New Board Member Orientation held at the Turner Center on July 21. (l-r) Bruce Smith, LVAC president; Mary Ann Drumheller, new CAG member; Jane Burgsteiner, CAG president; Tangela Kimber, new LVAC member; Cathy Johnson, new CAG member; Damian Grey, new LVAC member; Diane Stewart, new CAG member; Adam Setser, new LVAC member; Sementha Mathews, Turner Center Executive Director; Jeani Synyard, returning LVAC member; and Evelyn Langdale, new LVAC member. (Not pictured in photo is returning LVAC member Robert Goddard.)
Garden City, NYGarden City News

GC Library Board to meet

There will be a Special Meeting of the Board of Library Trustees on Monday, August 2nd at 7:30 p.m. in the Library’s small meeting room located on the lower level. The Board plans to discuss personnel matters, and it is expected that the Board will move immediately into Executive Session (non-public).
Saint Michaels, MDstardem.com

St. Michaels Community Center welcomes new board members, officers

ST MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Community Center has announced its new Advisory Board members and officers, while recognizing the service of six retiring Advisory Board members. Board officers are President Langley Shook, Vice President Carolina Barksdale, Secretary Robert Tiernan, and new member and Treasurer Parker Spurry. Newly elected to...
Moniteau County, MOCalifornia Democrat

Library Board members elected to new roles

The Moniteau County Library met last Wednesday to discuss new and old business and elect officers. The Board went over new positions and members while going through a number of additional reports. A five-member board appointed through statute by county commissioners, the Moniteau County Library Board will be rotating its...
Natick, MAWicked Local

Natick’s Morse Institute Library welcomes new director

NATICK — Since the doors opened in 1873, the Morse Institute Library has employed 12 Directors. Today Natick’s Town Administration and the Library’s Board of Trustees welcome its 13th director, Mikaela “Miki” Wolfe. Wolfe brings with her a love of libraries, a fresh perspective, and a strong sense of community...
Books & Literaturehintonrecord.com

Library Welcomes New ‘Reading Barn’

HINTON – The Hinton Public Library is hosting a summer reading awards ceremony and a grand opening for a new book section this coming Monday, Aug. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Hinton students can earn prizes for how many books they have read over the summer. Their final summer reading forms are due this Saturday, July 31, said library director Taylor Meriwether. Meriwether said she asked the community…
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Weirton library board president retires

On June 17 Karen Gould presided over her final Mary H. Weir Public Library Board meeting, completing a 12-year tenure as a board member. In addition to conducting routine business, the board reviewed the minutes of Gould’s first library board meeting on July 23, 2009. Starting with this meeting and continuing throughout her time on the board, Gould focused on funding and financial issues for the library. She remarked she was especially proud of the Weirton library’s achievements in technology and computer services, enhancing the library services for all citizens. At the end of the meeting, the library board recognized Gould’s achievements with a surprise reception including staff and the public on the library’s main floor. Gould welcomed Kenneth Wright, the library’s newest board member who was appointed at the June 7 City Council meeting. Gould, seated center, poses with board members, front, from left, Janice McSherry, Catherine “Kitty” Kochman and Rik Rekowski, director; and back, Molly Mossor and Kenneth Wright, the newest board member.
Caldwell County, NCHickory Daily Record

Caldwell Board of Elections honors retiring chairman

LENOIR — The Caldwell County Board of Elections recently recognized retiring Chairman Fred Piercy by officially naming its board room in his honor. “We have enjoyed working with Fred over the years. He’s our boss man. He’s a friend, and he’s a mentor. He means a lot to all of us,” said Caldwell County Board of Elections Director Chad Barnes.
Warren County, NCwarrenrecord.com

Sims elected school board chairwoman

The Warren County Board of Education saw a change in leadership last week when members elected Jennifer Sims as chairwoman. The decision came during the board’s July 13 regular monthly meeting. Each year, the board elects a chairperson and vice chairperson. As soon as nominations for chairperson opened, Ebony Talley-Brame,...
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

Salt Lake Chamber names Gary B. Porter new chairman of board of governors

Gary B. Porter, senior vice president of Deseret Management Corp., speaks in Salt Lake City on Oct. 1, 2020. On Monday, Porter was named new chairman of the Salt Lake Chamber's board of governors. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Chamber named Gary B. Porter, senior vice president of Deseret Management Corp., as the new chairman of its board of governors on Tuesday. He will begin his tenure immediately.
Wellman, IAkciiradio.com

Wellman-Scofield Public Library Welcomes New Director

The Wellman-Scofield Public Library has recently welcomed a new member to the staff. Erin Campbell has taken over as library director after former director Carol Wilkins retired on July 16th. Before joining the library she worked as a paraeducator for the Mid-Prairie School District. Campbell expresses what she is most excited about with her new position, “I love being able to help kids find the love of books and having fun at the library and making it a place where people just want to be. I’m excited about continuing on what Carol has already done at the library.”
capcity.news

VIDEO: Man disrupts LCSD #1 Board of Trustee’s meeting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The August 2nd, 2021, Laramie County School District #1 Board of Trustees meeting was suspended after an angry speaker refused to step away from the microphone when his time allotment to address the Board had expired. The incident occurred during the public comment portion of the agenda.

