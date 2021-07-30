Library Board Welcomes New Chairman, Familiar Vice Chairwoman

On June 17 Karen Gould presided over her final Mary H. Weir Public Library Board meeting, completing a 12-year tenure as a board member. In addition to conducting routine business, the board reviewed the minutes of Gould’s first library board meeting on July 23, 2009. Starting with this meeting and continuing throughout her time on the board, Gould focused on funding and financial issues for the library. She remarked she was especially proud of the Weirton library’s achievements in technology and computer services, enhancing the library services for all citizens. At the end of the meeting, the library board recognized Gould’s achievements with a surprise reception including staff and the public on the library’s main floor. Gould welcomed Kenneth Wright, the library’s newest board member who was appointed at the June 7 City Council meeting. Gould, seated center, poses with board members, front, from left, Janice McSherry, Catherine “Kitty” Kochman and Rik Rekowski, director; and back, Molly Mossor and Kenneth Wright, the newest board member.