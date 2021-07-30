A Boardwalk For Everyone - Letter

The preamble to the Constitution of the United States does not start with “I the Boardwalk,” rather, it starts with “We the people”—the people come first. One hundred and seventy years ago the rich landowners throughout this country were outraged at being told that they could no longer “own” a person. One hundred years ago the powerful rich men who controlled much of the politics of this country were outraged at being told that women were not second-class citizens and that they too were entitled to vote in any election—just like the men. Fast forward to 2021, to the little Town of Sandwich where a group of so-called friends are now outraged at the notion of demolishing a walkway that was assembled 29 years ago so that it can be rebuilt to accommodate all the people—even those with disabilities. A walkway that was built with pressure-treated lumber. Lumber that was cut with a modern-day skill saw and spiked together with a pneumatic nail gun and yet the “friends” claim it is historic.