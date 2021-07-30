Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Breathitt, Knott, Magoffin, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 00:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Breathitt; Knott; Magoffin; Perry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PERRY...NORTHWESTERN KNOTT...CENTRAL BREATHITT AND SOUTHEASTERN MAGOFFIN COUNTIES At 1246 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Noble, or 11 miles southeast of Jackson, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Rowdy around 1250 AM EDT. Buck around 1255 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Talcum, Bearville and Ritchie. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH