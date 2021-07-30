Cancel
Harrison County, KY

Flash Flood Warning issued for Harrison, Nicholas by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 00:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely and have them relay your report to the National Weather Service in Louisville. Target Area: Harrison; Nicholas FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EASTERN HARRISON AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES At 1246 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Carlisle, Barefoot, Barterville, Headquarters, Morning Glory, Buena Vista, Ellisville, Venus, Claysville and Oddville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

