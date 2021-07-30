Red Flag Warning issued for Central Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Oregon Cascade Foothills; Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; North Oregon Cascade Foothills THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENINGS OVER THE CASCADES .Southerly flow into the area will bring hotter temperatures along with an increase in monsoonal moisture Friday. This pattern may result in terrain focused thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours, along the Cascade Crest and will likely extend into the Cascade Foothills. This may result in numerous fire starts as fuels indices continue to be critically low. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT FOR THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605...606 AND 607 * Affected Area...In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills...Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. * When...11 AM Friday to Midnight PDT Friday night. * Thunderstorms/LAL...Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, with an LAL of 2 to 3. * Outflow Winds...Gusty outflow winds possible near thunderstorms. * Impacts...The potential for abundant lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.