Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 22:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield; Mesa The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area in Southwestern Garfield County in west central Colorado North Central Mesa County in west central Colorado * Until 1245 AM MDT. * At 1045 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area...mainly over the far western part of the scar near Highway 139. The expected rainfall rate is 0.8 to 1.3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pine Gulch Burn area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the western portions of the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Garfield and North Central Mesa Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.8-1.3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR