Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garfield County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Mesa by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 22:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield; Mesa The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area in Southwestern Garfield County in west central Colorado North Central Mesa County in west central Colorado * Until 1245 AM MDT. * At 1045 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area...mainly over the far western part of the scar near Highway 139. The expected rainfall rate is 0.8 to 1.3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pine Gulch Burn area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the western portions of the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Garfield and North Central Mesa Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.8-1.3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Garfield County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Mesa, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
County
Mesa County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Extreme Weather#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy