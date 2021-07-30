Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Custer, Eastern Cherry, Garfield, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 23:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Custer; Eastern Cherry; Garfield; Grant; Holt; Hooker; Keya Paha; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Rock; Sheridan; Thomas; Western Cherry; Wheeler Wildfire Smoke from the Western U.S. Continues to Affect Western and North Central Nebraska Smoke and haze from wildfires in Canada and the Western United States continues to drop south across the Great Plains. Areas of thick ground smoke will be possible with visibility as low as 1 mile at times. The greatest concentration of smoke will be across north central Nebraska, generally along and north of Highway 20. The smoke may linger into Friday night. Those with health conditions sensitive to air quality should reduce prolonged outdoor activity. Should air conditions worsen, prolonged or heavy exertion should be avoided by those susceptible to air quality issues. Others may want to consider the impacts of the expected poor air quality when planning and participating in outdoor activities and adjust as necessary.