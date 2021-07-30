Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Custer, Eastern Cherry, Garfield, Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 23:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Custer; Eastern Cherry; Garfield; Grant; Holt; Hooker; Keya Paha; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Rock; Sheridan; Thomas; Western Cherry; Wheeler Wildfire Smoke from the Western U.S. Continues to Affect Western and North Central Nebraska Smoke and haze from wildfires in Canada and the Western United States continues to drop south across the Great Plains. Areas of thick ground smoke will be possible with visibility as low as 1 mile at times. The greatest concentration of smoke will be across north central Nebraska, generally along and north of Highway 20. The smoke may linger into Friday night. Those with health conditions sensitive to air quality should reduce prolonged outdoor activity. Should air conditions worsen, prolonged or heavy exertion should be avoided by those susceptible to air quality issues. Others may want to consider the impacts of the expected poor air quality when planning and participating in outdoor activities and adjust as necessary.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Thomas County, NE
County
Logan County, NE
County
Blaine County, NE
County
Wheeler County, NE
County
Keya Paha County, NE
County
Mcpherson County, NE
County
Loup County, NE
County
Custer County, NE
County
Brown County, NE
County
Garfield County, NE
County
Grant County, NE
County
Rock County, NE
County
Boyd County, NE
City
Grant, NE
County
Holt County, NE
County
Hooker County, NE
County
Sheridan County, NE
County
Cherry County, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Blaine Boyd Brown#Eastern Cherry#Blaine Boyd Brown#Western Cherry#The Western U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy