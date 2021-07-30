Flood Advisory issued for Moffat by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 22:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Moffat The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Moffat County in northwestern Colorado * Until 1245 AM MDT. * At 946 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.8 and 1.3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Moffat County This includes the following streams and drainages Yellow Cat Wash, Sand Wash and Dry Creek.