EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 0.8502; (P) 0.8511; (R1) 0.8522;. EUR/GBP’s downside momentum diminished as seen in 4 hour MACD. But further decline is still in favor as long as 0.8555 resistance holds. Choppy corrective fall from 0.8718 is still in progress and could target a retest on 0.8470 low. On the upside, though, break of 0.8555 will turn bias back to the upside for 0.8668 resistance instead.

www.actionforex.com

#Gbp#Eur#Eur Gbp Daily Outlook#Daily Pivots#Eur Gbp
