Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beavercreek, OH

Lemonade Day in the City of Beavercreek

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
beavercreekohio.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time to perfect your lemonade recipe! The City of Beavercreek is one of three cities in the Miami Valley taking part in Lemonade Day on Saturday, July 31! What is it? Lemonade Day is an interactive program that teaches children the principles of entrepreneurship through the creation of their very own business- a lemonade stand! 'Best Tasting Lemonade' and 'Best Decorated' stands in EACH city will win a Nintendo Switch! The BEST overall lemonade stand in the Miami Valley will win the Chick-fil-A Entrepreneur of the Year Award which includes: - A $1,000 Chick-fil-A Scholarship, deposited into a River Valley Credit Union Sweet Saver Account - Move on to compete in the National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Contest - Win a bike for being the best in the Miami Valley – Presented by Chick-fil-A You must register by July 17!

www.beavercreekohio.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Beavercreek, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade Stand#Three Cities#What Is It#Food Drink#Chick Fil A Scholarship#River Valley Credit Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of Lebanese gathered near the port of Beirut on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of a catastrophic explosion that devastated the city, demanding justice for the victims. One year since the disaster, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at...
POTUSNBC News

Trump seeks to block Treasury Department from handing over his tax returns to Congress

Lawyers for Donald Trump urged a federal judge Wednesday to block the Treasury Department and the IRS from handing his tax returns over to the House Ways and Means Committee. The committee’s stated reason for seeking the returns, to examine how the IRS audits presidents, is simply a pretext for wanting to look for something embarrassing, they said in a filing in federal court in Washington, D.C., adding that the legal authority invoked by Congress has never been used against a president, a former president or any elected official.

Comments / 0

Community Policy