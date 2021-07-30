Lemonade Day in the City of Beavercreek

It's time to perfect your lemonade recipe! The City of Beavercreek is one of three cities in the Miami Valley taking part in Lemonade Day on Saturday, July 31! What is it? Lemonade Day is an interactive program that teaches children the principles of entrepreneurship through the creation of their very own business- a lemonade stand! 'Best Tasting Lemonade' and 'Best Decorated' stands in EACH city will win a Nintendo Switch! The BEST overall lemonade stand in the Miami Valley will win the Chick-fil-A Entrepreneur of the Year Award which includes: - A $1,000 Chick-fil-A Scholarship, deposited into a River Valley Credit Union Sweet Saver Account - Move on to compete in the National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Contest - Win a bike for being the best in the Miami Valley – Presented by Chick-fil-A You must register by July 17!