Texas Forward Jericho Sims Selected 58th Overall In NBA Draft By New York Knicks

By Zach Dimmitt
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 5 days ago

The Texas Longhorns basketball program continues to showcase impressive talent at the 2021 NBA Draft, as former Longhorn's big-man Jericho Sims has been selected with the 58th overall pick in the draft by the New York Knicks.

Take a look at LonghornsCountry.com's draft analysis of Sims here.

Sims used four years at Texas to develop into an excellent interior defender that can fly high above the rim. He is the perfect old-school big, as his pick-and-roll prowess and defensive discipline are ideal for a role in the second unit as a rookie.

Last season at Texas, the 6-foot-10, 245 pound Minneapolis native posted averages of 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks.

Though not known for his scoring ability, Sims still put up remarkably efficient numbers in 2021. He was second in all of Division 1 last season with a 69.6 percentage from the field, as his dominant presence in the paint led to a number of easy opportunities or put-backs at the rim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnIGe_0bCNQnn800

Sims caught the attention of teams with his historic performance at the NBA combine last month. His 44.5-inch max vertical was tied for second in combine history, tying Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo's leap back in 2017.

After beginning his senior season with little to no draft stock, Sims' hard work and skill development have put him in a position to have a chance at a productive NBA career.

LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

