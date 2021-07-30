An Accident Waiting to Happen
July 2 marked the beginning of a concerning new paradigm in Michigan auto insurance and healthcare. When the Michigan Legislature passed Senate Bill 1 in 2019, they began a process which would result in profound changes to the state’s automobile insurance landscape. The legislation, which was criticized for its confusing and even contradictory language, was a gift to insurance lobbyists. Passed literally overnight, the bill would dramatically alter Michigan’s unique No-Fault automobile insurance law.legalnews.com
