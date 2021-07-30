An Accident Waiting to Happen

Obviously the devil will be in the details but I think for one simple reason the SEC takes Texas and Oklahoma...Texas and Oklahoma are going somewhere and the SEC doesn't want them going to ACC, Big Ten, etc. They tried to get FOX and their TV partners to renegotiate the Big 12 TV deal early (it ends in 2025) and the were told no. Even with as much money as Texas has they see the deal the SEC is getting ($3 BILLION !!) from ESPN for the former CBS package and they know even they could get left behind in the TV arms race, etc. They see how A&M has benefited recruiting wise in the SEC and the increased revenue.