After firmly cementing himself as pop-punk’s bonafide heir apparent over the past year, Lil Huddy is finally ready to introduce the world to his anticipated debut album. The 19-year-old viral star has announced his newest single “Don’t Freak Out” which will arrive Friday, August 6 and boast huge pop-punk features from Iann Dior, Travis Barker, and All-American Rejects’ frontman Tyson Ritter. But that’s not all of his good news— the TikToker-turned-rockstar has two more big surprises up his sleeve and no doubt one of them is surely the official reveal of his debut album (currently untitled and without a release date), which Huddy has been teasing and working on for the past year.