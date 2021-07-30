Cancel
Rock Music

ZZ Top Will Continue to Tour Despite the Death of Bassist Dusty Hill

By Roy Lott
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the tragic passing of bassist Dusty Hill, ZZ Top will continue to rock on. Radio host Eddie Trunk spoke with guitarist and vocalist Billy Gibbons via text message and said their current tour, which runs through April 2022, will keep going. “Received this just now via text from Billy...

