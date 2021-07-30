Cancel
 5 days ago

Hackley Library’s free Summer Photo Challenge will run through August 14. Each week, Hackley Library posts picture prompts on its Facebook page. Using the prompt as inspiration, participants are invited to post/submit one picture a week to the HPL Facebook page with the relevant tags. Submitted pictures will be gathered...

Shreveport, LA

Prize Fest to make announcement about upcoming events

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A big announcement by Prize Fest is set to be revealed at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 22. The announcement will be made at Central Artstation in downtown Shreveport. Prize Fest’s website teases that more information about the upcoming Food Prize will be released this summer.
Lifestyle

Fans Are NOT Happy With Ticket Process For Upcoming Disney Event

In November 2021, Disney’s Contemporary Resort will host Destination D23, a live event celebrating 50 years of the Walt Disney World Resort and more. Tickets for the event went on sale on July 29 at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST, but within minutes the event was officially sold out!. The...
Eureka, IL

Eureka Public Library hosts upcoming events

Join instructor Debi Smith for a fun night of paper crafting at the Eureka Public Library at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 9. Participants will make two to three different types of cards and take their creations home at the end of the evening. The class fee is $2. Space is limited; register at the circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922.
Ann Arbor, MI

Upcoming event encourages visitors to discover Dixboro

ANN ARBOR – A small village just northeast of Ann Arbor, Dixboro is a charming community with a large Village Green, historic one-room schoolhouse, farmers market and shops. A free event on July 30 invites visitors to discover the village and enjoy music by Brain Plasticity Ukelele Collective, tours of its historic schoolhouse, food and farmers market vendors, games and family-friendly environmental activities.
Lifestyle

Clinton Parks and Recreation announces upcoming events and activities

To register go to clintonrec.com or call (978) 365-4140. Read and Play: Friday, Aug. 5, Central Park; 10:30 to noon. Free for ages up to 12. Collaboration between the library, Clinton Early Childhood Resource Center and Parks and Recreation. Bring a lunch and have a picnic after. Weekly Summer Program:...
Washington, IL

Upcoming events offered at Washington District Library

Washington District Library will host The Midnight Society for teens on Friday, August 13 from 4-6 p.m. at the Main Library. Celebrate Friday the 13 with a scary movie (rated PG-13) and pizza!. Axes & Snaxes. Are you a fan of podcasts like Serial and My Favorite Murder? Did the...
Great Dane Discovers Trampoline, Deserves All The Gold Medals

You may have thought you'd seen it all, but you haven't lived until you've seen what happens when this Great Dane discovers the trampoline. Dogs love to play, and watching them play can be an endless source of entertainment. Apparently this Great Dane really loves to play -- his playful side sure comes out when he discovers the family's trampoline.
Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Man buries vodka on festival grounds 3 weeks prior

Some call him a scammer, others say he's a genius. A man attending Lollapalooza this past week didn't want to pay for overpriced cocktails so he devised a plan to smuggle in his own drinks. Three weeks before the multi-day music fest, a guy (who wants to remain anonymous) entered...
Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
Morgan Watts column: Upcoming small ruminant events

Join us from 6:30-8 p.m. on Aug. 3 for our first Piedmont Small Ruminant meeting of 2021. The meeting will take place at the Iredell County Center at 444 Bristol Dr. in Statesville. Please register to attend so we have an accurate headcount for food. The admission fee of $5 will be due at the door to help with the cost of dinner. You can register by emailing amwatts@ncsu.edu or through Eventbrite or go to go.ncsu.edu/smallruminantmeetingtickets.
Friends4Lunch – August 2021 and Upcoming Events

|Categories: Columns, Friends4Lunch + Friends4Drinks |Click here for all press, reviews & features about El Potro, Shotguns Bar, Venue Restaurant & Lounge. Our July Friends4Lunch was extra special. For one, we were able to dine at a brand new restaurant in town—El Potro Mexican Restaurant (www.facebook.com/profile). Their menu did not disappoint! Our attendees were able to try a variety of authentic Mexican dishes, including Fajitas, enchiladas, burritos, taquitos, the chimichanga, Arroz con Pollo, tortas, and much more. The margaritas were tasty as well! Everyone really enjoyed themselves. We were also able to honor our dear friend, Don Miltner, Jr. Don recently passed away, and he left behind a big empty chair at the table—one that will never be filled quite like he was able to. Don was very involved in community organizations. Those who had the opportunity of meeting Don know how enthusiastic he was, and we were blessed to have his energy at each Friends4Lunch event for over three years. He really was the ultimate “friend for lunch”.
Summer BBQ Bash hosted by association

The University of Detroit Mercy School of Law’s Association of Black Law Alumni (ABLA) will host the ABLA Summer BBQ Bash on Saturday, August 21, from noon to 3 p.m. Detroit Mercy Law alumni, current students, and friends of ABLA are invited to the first annual Summer BBQ Bash for some tasty grilled treats, great conversation, and an opportunity to re-connect.
7 Best Mario and Luigi Games Ranked by Sales

Mario has been involved in numerous games spanning different genres. From racing games to fighting games, and even competing in the Olympic games. But Mario, and his brother Luigi, have experience in other genres, including RPGs. The duo stars in the Mario and Luigi series that sees them taking on...
All Free PS Plus PS4 Games In 2021

All Free PS4 PS Plus Games In 2021, PS Plus Games 2021, – PlayStation Plus looks set to have a great year in 2021, offering up subscribers a wide range of top quality PlayStation 4 games for free. From Shadow of the Tomb Raider to Greedfall and more, we have put together all of the free PS4 PS Plus games in 2021. Don’t forget to check out our complete list of every single PS Plus game released to date, too. For further reading, you can also check out every PS5 Plus game that has been released in 2021 as well.
Vookcast #218: Did Nintendo Make Good on Mobile Gaming?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to break down the free content announcements for some of the Switch’s biggest releases: Monster Hunter Rise, New Pokémon Snap, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We also commiserate about the scheduled shut down of Dr. Mario World… or do we? And this week’s featured discussion is about whether or not Nintendo has put its best foot forward in mobile gaming.
'Mario Kart 9' needs to copy these 3 brilliant Smash Bros. features

Mario Kart 9 has yet to be officially announced by Nintendo, but it’s no secret that it’s only a matter of time before we get a new dose of fast-paced, blue-shelling action. In the seven years since the release of Mario Kart 8 on Wii U, Nintendo has learned a lot about selling service-based games, particularly from the likes of Super Smash Bros Ultimate and its two successful Fighters Passes.

