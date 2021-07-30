Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

No wonder people are confused. Most official COVID vaccine advice is way too complex

By Danielle Marie Muscat, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Sydney, Julie Ayre, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Sydney, Olivia Mac, Research fellow, University of Sydney, Kirsten McCaffery, NHMRC Principal Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Posted by 
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8rEe_0bCNQ7zz00
from www.shutterstock.com

As Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow, the message has shifted to urgently “get the jab”. And people’s motivation to get vaccinated is increasing .

But with ever-changing advice, many people are confused about which vaccine they’re eligible for and where to get an appointment.

Our recent review , which has been accepted for publication in the Medical Journal of Australia, shows information for the public about COVID vaccines is too complex to read, understand and act upon. It’s even more complex than other COVID public health advice, such as for physical distancing or masks.

Then there’s the results of our recent survey , which has yet to be peer reviewed, of where people from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities get their COVID information from. This finds a huge diversity of sources, beyond official government websites. So we need to tailor communications to these communities via channels people actually use.

Taken together, our research shows we are still missing clear and consistent communication about COVID vaccines all Australians can understand and act on.

No wonder people are confused

We looked at publically available COVID-19 information from government websites from Australia (federal and three states), the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and three international public health agencies (including the World Health Organization).

Most public information was above the recommended reading level for the general population ( 8th grade ).

In Australia, information was commonly written at postgraduate level. This means it is too difficult for people with average reading ability to understand. It’s likely even harder for the 9 million Australians who have lower health literacy.

Vaccination information from the federal government website was the only Australian material to adequately outline the action or steps readers needed to take to get vaccinated. Websites from all three states (New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria) we reviewed did not.

This means there has been little progress nationally or internationally in terms of improving the readability of written COVID-19 information since April 2020 .

Read more: Yes, adult literacy should be improved. But governments can make their messages easier to read right now

Culturally and linguistically diverse Australians

Our review does not begin to capture the additional limitations of COVID-19 communications for CALD communities.

People from CALD backgrounds form a significant and growing share of Australia’s population. For instance, 43% of the population of southwest Sydney (one of the focuses of the current COVID-19 outbreak) was born overseas; up to 71% in certain local government areas speak a language other than English at home.

Yet, translated information and communications about COVID-19 have been sparse, intermittent and not all has been appropriate . The original source materials in English are too complex, official translators are not used, and/or translations are not reviewed to make sure the information makes sense.

There has been some progress

We’ve had some progress this week. Press briefings, crucially important for keeping up-to-date about new rules and regulations, have only in the past few days been made available in any other language than English.

Similarly, the online vaccination eligibility checker has only just been translated into 15 other languages. However, the online vaccine clinic finder, which you reach at end of the vaccine eligibility checker, remains only in English.

More positively, a COVID-19 vaccination glossary (with clear descriptions of complex vaccine terms) is now available in 29 languages.

But more work is needed

However, more work is needed to ensure COVID information is “distributed widely” to CALD communities via the most appropriate channels, as recommended in the Australian government’s own plan .

Our recent survey of over 700 CALD community members in Greater Western Sydney showed just over half (about 54%) of participants used official government sources to find out about COVID-19. However, this varied greatly between language groups, reaching as low as 29% for some.

Social media (52%), family and friends (33%), and community sources (26%) were also common pathways for seeking out information about COVID. Many sought in-language communication from overseas. For some of these groups, official sources appear less accessible or useful.

So work is clearly needed to distribute tailored communications via channels people actually use.

Read more: Multilingual Australia is missing out on vital COVID-19 information. No wonder local councils and businesses are stepping in

What actually works?

We know how to communicate public health messages clearly for diverse communities . We can:

We know it is possible to successfully implement these strategies. Our review identified 12 “easy-to-read” materials written at a lower reading grade that were easier to understand.

However, these were rare, difficult to find on official websites and often poorly signposted. For instance, some were on pages labelled for “ people with disability ”.

We need concerted action to ensure materials such as these become the “rule” rather than the exception. Plain language and in-language information simply cannot be an afterthought or “optional extra” if we are to achieve the 80% or higher vaccination rates needed to end lockdowns and return to some semblance of normal.

Read more: Australia shouldn't ‘open up’ before we vaccinate at least 80% of the population. Here's why

Dr Danielle Marie Muscat receives funding from Western Sydney Local Health District through a Westmead Fellowship (Early Career Researcher).

Julie Ayre, Kirsten McCaffery, and Olivia Mac do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Literacy#New South Wales#Covid#Australians#Cald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Sciencetalesbuzz.com

Professor’s advice for convincing unvaccinated people to get the COVID vaccine

On The Week With Joshua Johnson Sunday, Professor of Health Behavior and Health Education at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, Ken Resnicow explained how to convince unvaccinated people to get the vaccine using a technique called motivational interviewing. are still refusing to be vaccinated despite a surge in cases due to the .
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mask-free Sweden is close to ZERO daily Covid deaths as country's chief epidemiologist plays down fears over Delta variant's infectiousness

Mask-free Sweden is approaching zero Covid deaths per day while the country's chief epidemiologist has swatted away fears over the Delta variant's infectiousness. In the last two weeks, Sweden has recorded an average of 0.6 Covid deaths per day, this compares with 74 fatalities in the UK and 329 deaths in US per day over the same period.
Pharmaceuticalsskepticalraptor.com

COVID vaccine math – it seems to be confusing the anti-vaxxers

I have been seeing the same old bad math from COVID-19 vaccine deniers that I’ve been seeing from anti-vaxxers for years. They don’t seem to understand the basic principle of “incidence,” that is the proportion of a population that contracts a disease. I’ve heard and read several times the claim...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Well+Good

Confused About Mask Guidelines for Vaccinated People? Start By Asking Yourself These 3 Questions From an ER Doctor

Two months after stating that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in public, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance. On Tuesday, the agency announced that people who live in areas with high or substantial COVID-19 community transmission rates should wear masks in public indoor spaces, even if they're fully vaccinated. The CDC's new guidance applies to 60 percent of counties in the United States, but it has been difficult to know exactly who should mask up. For example, the World Health Organization says that everyone—vaccinated or not—should wear masks in public indoors regardless of transmission rates and has held that recommendation since late May. In states like California and Nevada, people in certain counties must wear masks in public spaces.
California Statecapradio.org

New CDC Advice: Most Vaccinated Californians Should Wear Masks Indoors

Nearly all vaccinated Californians should return to wearing masks indoors under new federal guidelines issued today for areas where COVID-19 is surging. The new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control apply to regions with “high or substantial” transmission rates, which includes 45 of California’s 58 counties and about 96% of its nearly 40 million people.
Public Healthwwisradio.com

Most New COVID-19 Cases Are People Who Aren’t Fully Vaccinated

Public health officials confirm it – the vast majority of Wisconsin’s new COVID-19 cases come from people who are not fully vaccinated. Department of Health Services communicable disease specialist Doctor Ryan Westergaard says more than 98% of the new cases involve people who didn’t take the important step. Of more than 148,000 cases, less than 2,400 are so-called breakthrough cases involving those who are fully vaccinated, then test positive. As of Thursday afternoon, just under 49% of Wisconsin’s population has been fully vaccinated.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 news is confusing — but vaccination is still the answer

With a recent rise of COVID-19 cases, the Delta variant and the return of certain restrictions, there is a lack of clarity in many people’s minds about breakthrough infections, vaccine efficacy, the pandemic’s trajectory and other issues. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) masking guidance update, driven by concern over breakthrough infections, is emblematic of this.
Chicago, ILPosted by
@LockerRoom

Large Groups of Vaccinated People Are Now Deemed Too Risky

Jim Geraghty of National Review Online explores the latest bit of head-scratching COVID-19 complaints. I just listened to a segment on Bloomberg Radio, and the announcer ominously warned that the Lollapalooza concert series in Chicago could turn into “Covid-palooza.” You don’t have to look far to find similar sentiments, as the Independent reports, “photos of huge, unmasked crowds are spurring fears that the music festival could become a Covid-19 super-spreader event” and the Chicago Sun-Times declares, “now ahead, comes the major COVID-19 outbreak, super-spreader style. That’s not just the likely outcome of Chicago’s just concluded four-day music festival. It’s a certainty.”
KidsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Should we vaccinate children against COVID-19? We asked 5 experts

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) recently announced provisional approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be used in 12-15-year-olds. We learned on Monday that the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has advised that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children aged 12-15, those who live in remote communities, and those with underlying medical conditions should be prioritised to receive the jab.
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

Accelerated jabs for younger people after Doherty modelling shows it's vital to vaccinate them quickly

The government is set to tweak its vaccination timetable to accelerate jabs for those aged 30 to 39, after Doherty Institute modelling showing it is vital to get younger adults quickly vaccinated, because they are high COVID transmitters. Those in their 30s and 20s – scheduled for the Pfizer vaccine – are at the back of the queue under the rollout plan, becoming eligible from September-October, according to the man in charge of the rollout, General JJ Frewen, speaking some weeks ago. With Pfizer in short supply, they are now under some pressure, including from Scott Morrison and changing health advice, to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy