The NBA Draft is always fun, but it wouldn't be nearly as fun without the player comps. It's one thing to watch a player's video and hear about his skill set, but it takes things to another level when someone says you're watching "the next Kobe Bryant." It's a difficult exercise because you never want to oversell the prospect, but you also don't want to put a limit on their career if they possess the skills and work ethic to truly become one of the all-time greats.