Philadelphia police search for men who fired at officers while they rendered aid to gunshot victim

Philadelphia police are asking the public's help in identifying two men who allegedly fired at officers while they were helping a gunshot victim.

The incident happened on June 27 in the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene at about 11 a.m. where they found a gunshot victim lying on the sidewalk.

The officers were helping the person into the back of a patrol car when they said they heard gunshots directed toward them. Police said they also saw muzzle flash pointed in their direction.

After taking cover, the officers headed toward 17th Street to locate the shooter but were unsuccessful.

No officers were injured.

According to police, both suspects were seen in a light-colored, late model Jeep.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to call 911 or 215-686-TIPS.