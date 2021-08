TOKYO (AP) — Defending champion Fiji beat Britain in a rematch of the 2016 rugby sevens final to finish atop Pool B and set up a quarterfinal match against Australia. Britain next faces a U.S. team that lost narrowly to 2016 bronze medalist South Africa in the last group match to place second in Pool C. The South Africans will take on Argentina and top-ranked New Zealand will meet Canada in the other quarterfinals. The semifinals and final are scheduled for Wednesday. The teams that lose quarterfinals in the night session on Day 2 will go into the classification rounds to determine places 5-8. Ireland, Kenya, South Korea and 2016 semifinalist Japan are out of medal contention.