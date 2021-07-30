Cancel
The Cleveland Cavaliers Have Selected Evan Mobley With The No. 3 Pick In The Draft

By Lee Tran
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Cavaliers are a franchise that has been rebuilding for a while, but things could possibly start trending upwards sooner rather than later. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a burgeoning young core that includes Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, and Jarrett Allen. It has officially been announced that the Cleveland Cavaliers...

www.yardbarker.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Isaac Okoro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Nba Draft#The Los Angeles Lakers
