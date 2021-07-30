Former commissioners endorse Bennett, Sharp

On Aug. 14, we will elect two new commissioners who will serve for the next three years, critical years in Rehoboth’s history. We have had candidates in past years who have campaigned on the platform keeping the character of our much beloved town. But what does that mean, and how do you do that? As with everything else, the devil is in the details. And as former commissioners, we know how hard that is is to do with the pressures from those whose vision of our town is vastly different. After looking at the records and the public statements of the candidates, we are enthusiastically lending our support to Tim Bennett and Toni Sharp.