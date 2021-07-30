2021 NBA Draft: Derek Murray on how Evan Mobley fits with the Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers hold the No. 3 pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. Most fans and experts expect the Cavs to land anyone from the trio of Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, and Jalen Suggs, but are we in for an earth-shaking surprise from Cleveland’s front office? According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cavs had recently hosted former Duke Blue Devils star Jalen Johnson for a workout that appeared to have concluded with plenty to feel good about for the young forward.