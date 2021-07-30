2021 NBA Draft: Derek Murray on how Evan Mobley fits with the Cavaliers
Selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, USC big man Evan Mobley is a perfect fit for where the modern NBA is heading. As an extremely versatile two-way prospect who can anchor a team on both ends of the floor, Mobley will help lead a new era in Cleveland alongside Darius Garland as a tantalizing inside-out duo. BasketballNews.com's draft analyst Derek Murray spoke about how Mobley and the Cavaliers will fit long-term.www.yardbarker.com
