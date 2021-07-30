Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Athens, OH

Dangerous weather tears through area as New Athens hit hard by tornado

heraldstaronline.com
 5 days ago

NEW ATHENS — Numerous homes were damaged and power lines downed Thursday evening after tornadoes touched down in New Athens. One home on Culbertson Drive in New Athens was completely destroyed after the tornado ripped through the property, taking the roof with it. Homeowners John and Deb Ledger said they were in the middle of eating dinner around 5 p.m. when they received a tornado warning alert on their phones. It was only moments later when the twister began tearing away the roof of the structure. John said they began running through the home into the back of the house as the roof continued to rip away from the building. It was thrown into their backyard.

www.heraldstaronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cadiz, OH
City
Athens, OH
City
New Athens, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#The Tornado#Extreme Weather#The American Red Cross#Ledgers#American Electric Power#Harrisville#Sheriff S Office#Odot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy