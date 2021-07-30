Dangerous weather tears through area as New Athens hit hard by tornado

NEW ATHENS — Numerous homes were damaged and power lines downed Thursday evening after tornadoes touched down in New Athens. One home on Culbertson Drive in New Athens was completely destroyed after the tornado ripped through the property, taking the roof with it. Homeowners John and Deb Ledger said they were in the middle of eating dinner around 5 p.m. when they received a tornado warning alert on their phones. It was only moments later when the twister began tearing away the roof of the structure. John said they began running through the home into the back of the house as the roof continued to rip away from the building. It was thrown into their backyard.