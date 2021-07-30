Cancel
Honolulu, HI

Lt. Gov. Josh Green believes $100 cash incentive is a good idea to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates

By Nicole Tam
KITV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Thursday, called on state leaders to consider offering $100 to people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green supports the President's plan. He says the cash is a small price to pay to help prevent infection and hospitalizations. The money would come from federal money the state received. He believes cash incentives work. In fact, he previously pitched the idea to Governor David Ige.

