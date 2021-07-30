Cancel
Facebook Debuts ‘Campaign Ideas Generator’ With Free Assets To Get You In Flow

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of Adobe’s ‘Inspiration Generator’, Facebook endeavors to get small business owners out of a creative slowdown with an all-new ‘Campaign Ideas Generator’. Plus, it’s not just giving you the nudge you need; there are also pre-made templates, assets, and data to supplement your promotional campaigns. As you...

designtaxi.com

