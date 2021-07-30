Louis Vuitton To Launch Video Game Filled With NFTs For Founder’s 200th Birthday

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news. “He’s the most famous man you know nothing about!” exclaims Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke, speaking of the French luxury house’s founder. Over the phone from Paris, amid the hum of couture shows, Burke is taking a pause to discuss 200 Anecdotes, a mobile game being released by the brand in celebration of what would have been Vuitton’s 200th birthday. It follows Vivienne, a monogrammed flower character who traverses the globe unlocking stories about the house’s origins, including the founder’s two-year journey to Paris on foot from his hometown of Anchay, and his rise from an apprentice trunk-maker to the owner of a luxury-goods business. “It’s a coming-of-age story,” says Burke, a vocal gaming enthusiast. “It’s about a kid having to leave home under duress, acquiring skills, taking risks and becoming himself.”