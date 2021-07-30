Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Louis Vuitton To Launch Video Game Filled With NFTs For Founder’s 200th Birthday

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Gucci’s collaboration with e-sports brand 100 Thieves, it seems like more luxury fashion houses are moving into the gaming space. Now, Louis Vuitton is creating a mobile game to commemorate its founder’s 200th birthday. According to a report by Austrian newspaper Kurier, in Louis: The Game, users will get...

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Luxury Fashion#Fashion Houses#Austrian#Kurier#Wwd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
EnvironmentHighsnobiety

Louis Vuitton Eco-Conscious Unisex Charlie Sneaker

Louis Vuitton has just revealed its latest sneaker, marking a new and important step in the luxury house's sustainability journey. Dubbed the Charlie Sneaker, the silhouette is LV's most eco-responsible yet, featuring 90% recycled and bio-sourced materials. Featuring a white upper in smooth recycled polyester and Biopolioli, a corn-based plastic,...
EnvironmentPosted by
WWD

Louis Vuitton Spotlights Eco-Design Thrust With Unisex Sneaker

PARIS — Following in the footsteps of its LV Trainer Upcycling men’s shoe, unveiled earlier this year, Louis Vuitton is launching the Charlie, its first unisex sneaker, made using 90 percent recycled and bio-sourced materials. In what the brand described as a test model in its ongoing efforts to switch...
Designers & Collectionsperfumerflavorist.com

Louis Vuitton x Frank Gehry Launch Les Extraits Collection

The five scents are part of the new Les Extraits Collection and were created by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier. Cosmic Cloud, with notes of powdery and fruity musk aroma and bergamot. Dancing Blossom, with notes of Jasmine sambac, May rose, osmanthus and Indian tuberose. Rhapsody, with notes of florals, fresh...
Beauty & FashionEngadget

Louis Vuitton is making a mobile game with embedded NFTs

The worlds of fashion and gaming are cozying up to one another. From Gucci selling digital items in Roblox to Vogue's virtual fashion spread starring Gigi Hadid, the two industries are increasingly overlapping to capture a young, tech-savvy audience. Now, Louis Vuitton is jumping on the bandwagon by releasing a mobile video game to celebrate its founder's 200th birthday. Louis: The Game stars the fashion house's mascot Vivienne, a wooden doll embellished with the company's flower insignia, on a journey through the brand's history, reports Austrian newspaper Kurier.
BusinessFinancial Times

Louis Vuitton gets its game face on

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news. “He’s the most famous man you know nothing about!” exclaims Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke, speaking of the French luxury house’s founder. Over the phone from Paris, amid the hum of couture shows, Burke is taking a pause to discuss 200 Anecdotes, a mobile game being released by the brand in celebration of what would have been Vuitton’s 200th birthday. It follows Vivienne, a monogrammed flower character who traverses the globe unlocking stories about the house’s origins, including the founder’s two-year journey to Paris on foot from his hometown of Anchay, and his rise from an apprentice trunk-maker to the owner of a luxury-goods business. “It’s a coming-of-age story,” says Burke, a vocal gaming enthusiast. “It’s about a kid having to leave home under duress, acquiring skills, taking risks and becoming himself.”
ElectronicsHighsnobiety

Louis Vuitton Horizon: The $3,000 Speaker Is Selling Like Mad

Would you drop $3,000 on a leather luggage trunk by, say, audio experts Devialet? Probably not, right? Well, turn the question on its head and instead ponder the idea of spending the same amount on a Louis Vuitton home speaker. You know, the one that actually exists and is selling like proverbial hotcakes?
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Louis Vuitton Fall 2021 Menswear Collection Campaign

Key Pieces: Clear standouts include a host of splashy tie-dye garments — from technical jackets to skirts — and a cleverly quilted suit. More subtle, however, are the various leather accessories printed with handwritten "Marque L. Vuitton déposée" text and an illustrative checkerboard pattern sourced from founder Gaston-Louis Vuitton's personal scrawl.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Mental_Floss

10 Facts About Louis Vuitton—the Man Behind the Brand

The name Louis Vuitton is synonymous with luxury. For more than a century, the French fashion house has sold extremely expensive luggage emblazoned with its iconic interlocking LV logo. Louis Vuitton products, which have always fallen under the “if you have to ask the price, you probably can’t afford it” umbrella, have been extensively counterfeited and presented as symbols of wealthy snobbery.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Etai Drori | Custom Made Is the Future of Luxury Etai Drori

Luxury brands strive to create products that are premium quality and authentic for many consumers across the globe. With the increase of the luxury goods market, consumers expect more from brands, and particularly from the high-demand niche of custom-made luxury products. What makes the luxury goods market so exclusive are...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton's Monogram-Clad Pizza Box Is Not Actually for Pizza

Among the multitude of imaginative accessories to emerge from. Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 range, the latest monogram-covered offering is certainly worth a double take — it’s a leather “pizza box,” though it is most definitely not meant to hold a greasy slice. The unique case was given its name because it...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

What Does an Astrologer Put in a Louis Vuitton Trunk? Susan Miller Has Some Cosmically Aligned Ideas

In the early years of Louis Vuitton’s business, the French malletier found fame by making trunks for just about anything. A traveling exhibition that made a pit stop in New York four years ago held all the proof: There were Vuitton trunks for trousseaus, trunks for trousers, and trunks for tea sets, each of them made with canvas-lined components to keep the items inside secure.
Beauty & FashionFinancial Times

25 Tokyo-inspired buys

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news. The inspiration: Yoko Ono at home in Ascot, July 1971. Two-panel screen with Late Edo period (1603-1868) painting, $49,000,. Floraiku Between Two Trees eau de parfum set, £260, net-a-porter.com. Issey Miyake CRT Pleats trousers, £1,375. Louis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy