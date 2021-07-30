Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

New Zealand rowers claim two more golds in historic Olympic regatta wins

By Guardian staff
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oB9LX_0bCNNy0Q00

New Zealand have claimed two more rowing golds at the Tokyo Olympics, with Emma Twigg powering to victory in the single sculls and the men’s eight upsetting the odds to beat much more fancied rivals.

After Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler won New Zealand’s first gold in the women’s coxless pairs on Thursday, Twigg immediately doubled the tally in the first race of the morning on the Sea Forest Waterway on Friday.

The 2014 world champion led from start to finish to break the Olympic record by five seconds and notch up New Zealand’s first ever gold medal in the solo event.

Twigg, 34, who finished fourth in her last two appearances in the Olympics, said: “I’m lost for words. I can’t believe it. All these years, many, many disappointments. I can’t thank the people I have surrounded myself with enough. They got me here. That’s not my result, it’s my team.”

New Zealand’s men’s eight only scraped into the final and were not expected to reach the podium, let alone the very top spot.

But the Kiwis, who last won the men’s eights at Munich in 1972, relegated world champions Germany to silver while 2016 Olympic champions Great Britain came in third.

The names of Thomas Mackintosh, Hamish Bond, Tom Murray, Michael Brake, Dan Williamson, Phillip Wilson, Shaun Kirkham, Matt MacDonald and cox Sam Bosworth will pass into the nation’s sporting history.

New Zealand’s women’s eight also put up an excellent showing by fighting off China to claim silver behind Canada in first place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afYdN_0bCNNy0Q00
New Zealand celebrate winning the gold medal in the men’s rowing eight final. Photograph: Darron Cummings/AP

Hamish Bond, who has now won three Olympic golds, summed up the team’s success.

“To turn up to an Olympic final and win a medal, I’m so proud of everyone’s efforts throughout the year,” Bond said.

“And also of the whole team. The women’s team have been our benchmark for the whole year. Obviously, being away tucked down in New Zealand we haven’t had that international racing, but we’ve been comparing ourselves to that women’s crew for the whole 12 months – if we could get up to their benchmark, we were going to be in with a shout.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Champion
Person
Hamish Bond
Person
Phillip Wilson
Person
Emma Twigg
Person
Kerri Gowler
Person
Sam Bosworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regatta#Cox Sam Bosworth#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Country
New Zealand
Country
Germany
Related
SportsThe Guardian

Canada’s Andre De Grasse ends wait for Olympic gold in men’s 200m

26-year-old wins in personal best time of 19.62 seconds. USA’s Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles win silver and bronze. Canada’s Andre De Grasse has won the men’s 200m at the Tokyo Olympics in a time of 19.62 seconds, ahead of USA’s Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles who won silver and bronze respectively.
SportsThe Guardian

‘It’s like a dream’: Sky Brown delights in Olympic medal a year after horror crash

Skateboard bronze medallist aged 13 fractured skull in 2020. ‘I’m going to try surfing,’ says Brown on 2024 Olympics plans. What do you say when you’ve just become the youngest person ever to win an Olympic medal for Great Britain? For Sky Brown, the extraordinarily gifted kid who won bronze in the women’s park skateboarding, it was the same stuff any happy teenager might come out with. “I’m so stoked. I can’t believe it. It’s unbelievable. It’s like a dream.”
FIFAhot96.com

Olympics-Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women’s gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) – Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women’s gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

The 'dark side' of the Olympics: Cate Campbell's bronze was overshadowed by an unprecedented gold rush in the pool - but her traumatic back story shows why she won Australia's bravest medal in Tokyo, writes MIKE COLMAN

The bulk of attention rightly went to individual dual gold medallists Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon, and Kaylee McKeown as Australia's female swimmers completed an historically successful Olympic campaign, but the efforts of team captain Cate Campbell can never be under-estimated. With just the one individual bronze in her luggage as...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the Games' first COVID-19 cluster infection on Wednesday, as 12 members of the artistic swimming delegation from Greece were moved out of the athletes' village and into isolation. Four athletes and one team official tested positive, officials announced....
FootballPosted by
The Independent

Supposedly patriotic Americans cheer Team USA’s Olympics loss, again, because they don’t like Megan Rapinoe

Very Patriotic Americans™ are, once again, celebrating a Team USA Olympics loss despite their devout loyalty to the greatest country in the world — as long as you don’t include the women’s football team, or anyone who’s ever knelt.Team Canada defeated the U.S. football team in a 1-0 match in the Olympics semifinals, beating their southern neighbours for the first time since 2001. And, like clockwork, conservatives have taken to the keyboards to drag the team — along with football star Megan Rapinoe, who they really, really don’t like — through the mud for what they perceive as Rapinoe’s...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

After the USWNT’s loss in the Tokyo 2020 semi-final, Candace Owens labels Megan Rapinoe as “anti-American.”

After the USWNT’s loss in the Tokyo 2020 semi-final, Candace Owens labels Megan Rapinoe as “anti-American.”. Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator renowned for her pro-Donald Trump activity, said the USWNT’s semi-final loss to Canada was “not painful at all,” and dubbed team captain Megan Rapinoe “an anti-American piece of trash.”
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Rowing-New Zealand win gold in women's pair

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand won Olympic gold in the women's pair on Thursday at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway. The Russian Olympic Committee team took silver, while Canada claimed bronze in the rowing event. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy