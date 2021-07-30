Cancel
Hawks bolster forward spot by drafting Duke’s Jalen Johnson

By CHARLES ODUM
dailyjournal.net
 5 days ago

ATLANTA — Jalen Johnson was entertained by Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs. Now Johnson says he wants to help Young and the Hawks take the next step to the NBA finals. The Hawks bolstered their depth by selecting Johnson, a forward from Duke, with the 20th...

