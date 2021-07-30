Best Racinos in the USA

After a lengthy and sometimes complicated process, Arizona is finally cruising along regarding its legislative process for sports betting. On April 15, 2021, Governor Doug Ducey signed Arizona sports betting legislation and an updated tribal compact. The Arizona legislation will allow for as many as 20 sports betting licenses in the state. While sports franchises aren’t allowed to control their own sportsbooks, they can partner with existing sportsbook operators. Caesars Sportsbook, one of the most innovative and successful sportsbooks in the United States, has signed a partnership deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks to operate their sportsbook out of Chase Field. All in all, Arizona figures to be one of the most saturated and competitive sports betting markets in the United States, and Caesars will be looking to leverage their partnership with the Diamondbacks to maximize their profitability in Arizona.